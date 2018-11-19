Somalia: New U.S. Envoy Yamamoto Presents Credentials to Farmaajo At Mogadishu Airport

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on Saturday received credentials from the new US Ambassador to Somalia Donald Y. Yamamoto.

Farmaajo met the new envoy within the UN/Amisom Halane basecamp unlike past ambassadors who have had to present theor credentials at the presidential palace Villa Somalia.

"Ambassador Yamamoto is one of the highest-level U.S. ambassadors on the African continent, a symbol of the significance that the United States places on our relationship with the people and government of Somalia" the US Mission In Somalia said in a statement.

"Ambassador Yamamoto is looking forward to working with sectors of Somali society such as youth leaders, women leaders, educators, community and traditional leaders, civil society groups, business people, Federal Government and Regional Member State officials, and security sector partners to help build a brighter future for Somalia" the statement added.

Yamamoto is the second American Ambassador in post civil war Somalia.

He replaces Stephen Shwartz who resigned from position on "personal grounds" in October 2017 after serving for a year.