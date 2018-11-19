Namibia: Bid to Stop Swapo Extraordinary Congress

DISGRUNTLED Swapo members have turned to the courts in a bid to interdict the upcoming extraordinary congress of the ruling party, pending a legal challenge to the outcome of last year's disputed elective congress in which president Hage Geingob and his slate scored landslide victories.

The four Swapo members, namely Nambata Angula (an executive member of Swapo's Windhoek East district), Mirjam Shituula, Selma Nambago and Seth Boois (suspended Kalkrand Village Council chief executive officer) in a statement demanded an independent audit into the outcome of the party's 6th elective congress held in November last year.

Their case was filed in the Windhoek High Court on 14 November 2018, while the statement was written on 15 November 2018, and signed by the four.

They want the court to declare the 2017 congress outcome unconstitutional, invalid and null and void.

In a strongly worded statement seen by The Namibian, written after the launch of their court case, Team Swapo members say that for the past 11 months, they have sought to exercise their rights as members of the ruling party, but that right was denied to them.

Their decision to go to court comes three months after they sent a letter to party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa on 20 August 2018, asking why there were still no steps taken on their election petition raised earlier this year.

"We are not taking Swapo to court, as we cannot take ourselves to court. Instead, we are carrying the yoke of justice in our party to court, and bringing back the revolutionary spirit of comradeship we know to build Swapo back to its former glory as a united, formidable political force led by visionary leaders.

"There are those who have been indifferent to the injustice committed, before and during the 6th Swapo Party congress. You cannot lead us from the basis of injustice," the statement said.

The members say they have, for the past three years, witnessed their party being torn apart by self-centred individuals who are not worthy of being members of the party.

"We have seen our leaders being prevented from exercising their democratic rights, following our constitution and rules, to campaign freely for support from the rank and file of our members. We have seen money changing hands, and destroying the fundamentals of democratic elections in our party. What a tragedy it is, for this great party of Sam Nujoma, Brendan Simbwaye, Andimba Toivo ya Toivo becoming a victim of justice," the statement read.

Shaningwa told The Namibian yesterday that she had not seen the letter.

"I have not seen court documents yet, nor have I been informed by anyone about the lawsuit. Therefore, I cannot comment on this issue," she added.

When asked whether she will defend the case, Shaningwa said "the decision will only be made" after she "has seen the documents and its arguments".

The leading members of Team Swapo were Jerry Ekandjo, Nahas Angula, Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, Petrina Haingura and Armas Amukwiyu.

Geingob's slate - Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (vice president), Shaningwa (secretary general) and Marco Hausiku (deputy secretary general) - emerged victorious against the now disbanded Team Swapo during the elective congress.

The applicants are being represented by Bruno Isaacks from Isaacks & Associates.