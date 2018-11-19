South Africa: Luus - Proteas Have Nothing to Lose in Final World T20 Game

Cape Town — Proteas women's all-rounder Suné Luus says while the team is still painfully disappointed with how their ICC World T20 campaign has ended, they remain determined to end the tournament on a good note as they look towards their last Group A match against Bangladesh on Sunday.

The team were knocked out of the competition after they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to England at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on Friday.

"It's never easy watching your team-mates and your friends not do well but we still have another game tomorrow and we need to keep our heads up and be positive for that one," she said.

While Luus did not play in Friday's fixture, she felt the loss sparked by yet another batting collapse as keenly as the rest of her team-mates.

"You could see how desperately we wanted it," she continued. "We all keep trying, it wasn't as though they went out there and said 'here's my wicket, just take it.' You can see that everyone wants to do well, you can see everyone tries to stay in the middle and get off strike and tries to hit the boundaries, it just unfortunately looks like the more we keep trying, the more we're failing in this tournament and that really hurts everyone.

"It happened to me as well. You just really want to do well for your country and for your team, especially the management and the captain who put a lot of time and effort into our preparation, it's horrible for them, I can just imagine how they feel."

Disappointment aside, Luus says the team needs to dust themselves off and continue moving forward. That starts with this last fixture against an unpredictable Bangladesh team. The all-rounder believes it will be important for the team's confidence to come out on the winning side on Sunday (Monday SA time)

"We just need to find a way, we need to stay positive. Bangladesh is never an easy team to play, they've got a lot of spinners so we need to counter-attack that. We'll sit and watch our footage and work out our plans for them and make sure we are prepared." she said.

"In T20 cricket it can go either way so tomorrow we're going to have to work at it but it's a good opportunity to get some confidence back and some dignity back. We've got nothing else to lose at the moment so we're just going to go out there and play without fear of failure.

"I think the most important part about tomorrow if I bat will be for me to just go out there and enjoy because dealing with all the pressure coming from all sides we lost our enjoyment of the game and we can use tomorrow to get that back," she said.

The match against Bangladesh will start at Sunday, 20:00 local time, Monday 02:00 SA time and will be live on SuperSport 2.

Source: Sport24