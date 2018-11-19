East Africa: EAC Backs Kenya's UN Security Council Bid

Nairobi — East African Community member States have endorsed Kenya's bid for a non-permanent membership slot at the United Nations Security Council for the term 2021-2022.

The announcement was made last evening following a meeting between Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and her counterparts from Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan on the margins of the 20th Extra Ordinary session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa.

Tanzania and Rwanda sent representatives to the meeting.

The five countries join Namibia which declared its support for Kenya's bid mid last month when President Hege Geingob met Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi.

Kenya's campaign for the non-permanent membership of United Nations Security Council is set to be launched in June next year ahead of elections to be held in September 2019 during the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly.