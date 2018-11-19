17 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

East Africa: EAC Backs Kenya's UN Security Council Bid

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — East African Community member States have endorsed Kenya's bid for a non-permanent membership slot at the United Nations Security Council for the term 2021-2022.

The announcement was made last evening following a meeting between Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and her counterparts from Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan on the margins of the 20th Extra Ordinary session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa.

Tanzania and Rwanda sent representatives to the meeting.

The five countries join Namibia which declared its support for Kenya's bid mid last month when President Hege Geingob met Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi.

Kenya's campaign for the non-permanent membership of United Nations Security Council is set to be launched in June next year ahead of elections to be held in September 2019 during the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly.

East Africa

President Al-Bashir - Sudan Provides Moderate Model of Islam

President of the Republic and Chairman of the higher Leadership Council of the Sudanese Islamic Movement, Field Marshal… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.