Kenya: Itumbi Goes Overdrive With Flattering Display of Affection for Maribe

It seems State House Secretary of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi is ready to go to all lengths in his spirited effort to rekindle his old flame with TV anchor Jacque Maribe.

This if his eyebrow raising decision to update his Facebook cover page profile photo with a picture of Maribe is anything to go by.

Interestingly, Itumbi's choice of photo happens to be one taken on Saturday when Maribe attended the wedding of Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda in Samburu county.

SENTIMENTAL MESSAGE

Itumbi also posted photos taken during the wedding, including one showing Maribe in the company of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, before they boarded a chopper to wedding venue.

"Congratulations Hon. Hon Naisula Lesuuda on your wedding day... .," Itumbi captioned the photos.

On Twitter, Itumbi posted the same picture of Maribe at the wedding which he sentimentally captioned:

"Jacque Maribe, looking all good as she attends former collegue Hon. Naisula @Lesuuda's wedding in Samburu."

Jacque Maribe, looking all good as she attends former collegue Hon. Naisula @Lesuuda's wedding in Samburu pic.twitter.com/vCd8uE5hjB

-- Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) November 17, 2018

ONLINE COMMENTS

This was Maribe's first public appearance since she was released from Langata Women's Prison on bond.

The Citizen TV presenter, alongside her boyfriend Joseph 'Jowie' Irungu, are facing murder charges over the gruesome killing of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Predictably, Itumbi's new Facebook profile photo has attracted all sorts of cheeky comments from the online community.

"MK will be mad at you, he flew in with the girl na wewe hapa huwaachi wapumzike. Thought focus should be on Lesula," James Jimmy Mwangi said.

Abdihared Abdibarre wrote "Kuweka jackie kwa profile pic wako haitazuia jowie, si hata pesa ina picha ya kenyatta na watu wa nasa hutumia😕😕... "