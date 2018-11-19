Tanzania: Two Held Over Cashew Receipts Forgery

Mtwara — Two people have been arrested in Newala District for allegedly forging cashew nuts receipts.

Newala district commissioner Aziza Mangosongo told The Citizen that Asma Rajabu and Mohammed Namkunga were arrested on Saturday at Makonga Ward.

She said the duo were arrested after the district security committee received information from citizens that there were people involved in cheating at Makonga Agricultural Marketing and Cooperative Society (Amcos).

The DC said Ms Rajab, who work as a clerk at Makonga Amcos, received two parcels of cashews from Mr Namkunga who pretended to be a cashew nut grower and forged receipts showing that he brought 200 kilograms.

"In the receipt she indicated that Mr Namkunga was supposed to receive Sh660,000 at Sh3,300 per kilo price as directed by the government," she said.

She disclosed that before the start of the season, people were educated on how to identify unscrupulous traders.

According to her, the duo are still held by the police for questioning.

On Friday, minister for Agriculture Japhet Hasunga told a press conference that the government has started paying 2,168 farmers after completing verifying their respective Amcos.

He said the government started the exercise in 50 Amcos out of 617 registered across the country.

Mr Hasunga said the government has started paying farmers in six out of 35 verified Amcos including Mtama, Kitoviki, Mnazimmoja, Mtetesi and Mtafitekwa.

"Farmers from other Amcos will start receiving their money from Monday (today)," said Mr Hasunga.