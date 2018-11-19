Kenya: Jacque Maribe Makes Grand Public Appearance at Naisula Lesuuda's Wedding - Photos

The TV anchor landed at the wedding venue in a chopper flanked by Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.

TV journalist Jacque Maribe on Saturday made her first appearance in public since her release from prison.

The Citizen TV news anchor was among the dignitaries who attended the wedding of Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda at Lesirai in Samburu County.

Maribe, who Nairobi News understands was among the invited guests, landed at the venue in a chopper alongside Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.

Dressed in a golden-cream sleeveless dress with matching accessories, Maribe appeared cheerful in several photos which the lawmaker shared in his Facebook time.

"Off to Samburu for the wedding of Hon Naisula Lesuuda, colleague and long time close friend since media days," Kuria captioned the photos.

In one of the photos, Maribe, Kuria and two other legislators posed for photos with a chopper right behind them.

Lesuuda and her longtime lover Robert Kiplagat exchanged vows at a lavish wedding at ACK St. Phillips Lesirai in Samburu County.

Maribe, who is battling murder charges in related to the gruesome murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, is currently out on bail after spending five weeks in custody.

Understandably, the journalist has opted to maintain a low profile since she secured temporary freedom amid strict warnings from the court on what she should and shouldn't do.

Her fiancé Joe Irungu alias Jowie who is the main suspect in the murder case remains in custody having been denied bail.