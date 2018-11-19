Africa: Women's World Cup U17 - Cameroon Edge Germany in Historic Victory

Cameroon's wait for a first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup win is now over after the Central African side defeated Germany 1-0 in Group C at Uruguay 2018.

Marie Ngah provided a spark in Cameroon's attack, producing a couple of chances in the first half but Germany goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt was up to the challenge on numerous occasions.

Cameroon brought momentum in from the first half into the second and their breakthrough came when Alice Kameni finished a cross sent in by Ngah.

The Germans intensified their approach in search of an equaliser but Cameroon were comfortable enough in the back and looked dangerous on the counter attack as Germany left space in behind their defence.

The match continued in that manner and Cameroon held on for an historic victory to leave Group C wide open, with everything to play for on the final group stage matchday.