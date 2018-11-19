Africa: Rich Display of Culture and Tradition As Tourney Opens

The 11th edition of the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018 was opened with a colourful ceremony on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Among the dignitaries present at the opening was CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad and First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo.

The ceremony saw performances from some cultural troupes depicting the culture and lifestyle of the 10 regions in Ghana amidst singing and dancing.

Also there were performances representing the other seven participating countries as a sign of welcoming them to Ghana for the tournament.

The climax of the event however saw Ghanaian Afro pop singer-songwriter Wiyaala, dazzling the crowd with some of her songs as well as the theme song of the tournament "We are the Champions", composed together with two other Ghanaian female musicians, Grace Ashy and Akosua Agyepong.

Ghana will be hosting the 11th edition of the competition which has seven other African countries, Cameroon, Mali, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Nigeria and Algeria.

The tournament ends on the 1st of December 2018.