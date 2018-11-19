Sudan: South Darfur Health Ministry, World Vision Inspect Otash Camp

Otash Camp — On Thursday, a delegation from the South Darfur Ministry of Health and the World Vision organisation inspected Otash camp for the displaced in Nyala, capital of South Darfur. The delegation held a meeting with the camp head and committees on the deteriorating environmental health and the collapse and fullness of latrines.

One of the sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that the Ministry of Health and the World Vision organisation decided to maintain and build new latrines, in addition to providing blankets and hygiene equipment.

Deaths

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, community leaders in Otash camp reported in a survey they had conducted that at least 284 people had died in the past three months.

They said most of the displaced people use the open for toilets because of the collapse and fullness of the toilets, pointing to the spread of flies and unpleasant odours in the camp.

Newly displaced

The fighting between government forces and the SLM rebel group under the command of Abdelwahid El Nur in Jebel Marra caused tens of thousands of people to flee their homes starting March this year. More than 111 newly displaced families reached Otash camp in end April, among them children and seniors.