Africa: Pre-Match Quotes of Zambia Vs Equatorial Guinea

Bruce Mwape (Zambia head coach):

We started our preparations long ago with the COSAFA tournament and then continued in Zambia for about six weeks. We moved to Ivory Coast where we stayed for some few days before heading to Ghana. In fact I can say all teams came with one purpose and that's making it to the semi-finals and actually go back home with the trophy in the end.

We didn't come to Ghana just to participate. We came to compete and if things go well, at the end of the day Zambia will be smiling.

Barbara Banda (Zambia captain):

I think our preparations have gone well because we have done everything we have to do. Now it is up to us the players to fulfill what we have been taught by the coach going forward.

As a team, the first game is always important to us. We have to conquer Equatorial Guinea by all means. We are not intimidated by them, we are not looking at the big names in our group.

We are in Ghana for a purpose and a common goal of progression.

Jean-Paul Mpila (Equatorial Guinea head coach):

We feel at home, we don't have any destruction here. We have been accommodated well in a historic place and we love the idea.

I must establish that Equatorial Guinea have place in the finals already so it tells you how prepared we are. Our issue with CAF over player illegibility confused us because we stopped training at the point which could affect us. But since we were integrated in the tournament, we started preparing well again. Despite these challenges, we are determined and poised for the tournament. We are one of the best teams in women football in Africa. At the end of the tournament, everyone will be happy.

Salome Nke Noah (Equatorial Guinea captain):

I really appreciate the reception Ghanaians gave to us. We are extremely happy to be part of the tournament. I must admit our preparations have been a bit tough because of the CAF issues with our federation. Despite these issues, we were able to get back on track.

We didn't come to Ghana to roam about. The people of Equatorial Guinea should have confidence in us. We are very cautious and will give out our best. At the end of the tournament, we will see the results.