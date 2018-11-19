Sudan: Prime Minister Arrives in Nyala to Launch National School Tournament

Nyala — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning , Mutaz Musa arrived on Sunday in Nyala capital of South Darfur State, to launch the 28th National School Tournament which will be held under the theme" All of Its parts are Our Homeland".

He was received at Nyala airport by Wali(governor) of South Darfur State Engineer Adam Al-Faki and members of his government.

Engineer Al-Faki asserted in a statement to SUNA that all preparations have been finalized for launching the 28th National School Tournament.