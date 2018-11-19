18 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prime Minister Arrives in Nyala to Launch National School Tournament

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning , Mutaz Musa arrived on Sunday in Nyala capital of South Darfur State, to launch the 28th National School Tournament which will be held under the theme" All of Its parts are Our Homeland".

He was received at Nyala airport by Wali(governor) of South Darfur State Engineer Adam Al-Faki and members of his government.

Engineer Al-Faki asserted in a statement to SUNA that all preparations have been finalized for launching the 28th National School Tournament.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir - Sudan Provides Moderate Model of Islam

President of the Republic and Chairman of the higher Leadership Council of the Sudanese Islamic Movement, Field Marshal… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.