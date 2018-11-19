Sudan: Assistant of President Informed On Security and Health Situations in Kassala

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic,Musa Mohamed Ahmed was informed on the security and health situations as well as agricultural season in Kassala State, particularly after declaration of the state as free of fevers, in addition to a number of development topics pertnent to water harvesting.

This came when Musa received at the Republican Palace Sunday Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Adam Gamaa Adam, and leaders oxf native administration in the state.

'The Wali of Kassala State said in a press statement after the meeting that they reviewed the possibility of East Sudan Development Fund to contributing to implementation of water harvesting programs in northern localities, disclosing that the meeting also discussed the rehabilitation of hospitals in the state.

He said that the Assistant of the President lauded the efforts of the state's security committee on the collection of illegal firearms.

The Wali of Kassala State unveiled that the Presidential Assistant will visit the state to inspect the development projects implemented by East Sudan Development Fund.