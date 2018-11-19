Nigeria: Queen Elizabeth Honours Nigerian Music Executive

Photo: Grace Ladoja/Instagram

Nigerian talent manager and music executive, Grace Ladoja has been honoured with an MBE by the Prince of Wales.

A Member of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) honour is an award given by the Queen to an individual for outstanding service to the community or local 'hands-on' service.

Ladoja, who manages Nigerian-British artist, Skepta, received the award over the weekend for her services to the music industry alongside 452 MBE recipients.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page @graceladoja, she reflected on her journey as a music executive in the UK and the significance of the award in her career.

She said, "Today I received an MBE from HRH The Prince Of Wales and I'm happy And emotional because the 16-year-old me would now have someone to identify with.

"Today my mum would have been so proud, the sacrifices she made and the struggle we went through was character building.

"And gave me so much drive, focus and strength to keep pushing forward, cos that struggle was REAL and it made me a workaholic that wanted to push myself to greater things.

"UK music is amazing and I'm so happy to be a part of it. Thanks Skeppy, Shorty, Max, Sam, Radha, Paddy, Felix, T, BBK, Jonathan B and everyone that welcomed me into their world and has been on this journey with us.

"Special shout out to my big bro @prettyvacantcyde for the call that day to say I should accept this. Love and more Greatness to all," Ladoja said

Ladoja is a key figure in the grime music scene and is considered one of the fast rising music executives out today.

NAN reports that this is the second honour Ladoja has received from the Royal Family. In January, she was part of the Queen's 2018 New Year Honours List.