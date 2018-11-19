South Africa: Suffer the Children - There Can Be No Excuses Any More for Pit Toilets

analysis

Monday 19 November is World Toilet Day 2018 and our government should be asking some deep questions of itself.

"There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children."

- Nelson Mandela, 8 May 1995

The government is capable of hosting peace summits in Madiba's name in New York; it can send big delegations to China; build state-of-the-art football stadiums; organise numerous summits and commissions; find billions to bail out national carrier SAA and power utility Eskom; make sure every Cabinet Minister's security needs are catered for.

All this and much more it can do. But it says it is not capable of building hygienic and safe toilets for the millions of children who attend our public schools.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet know that children like Michael Komape and Lumka Mkhethwa have drowned in pit toilets, that others have only narrowly escaped death while others have been permanently injured.

A ground pit latrine at Limpopo's Utjane Primary School that has since been gated off due to the immediate danger it posed to learners. Photo taken July 2018, by Adam Yates

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga knows that every...