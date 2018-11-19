Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday met in Addis Ababa with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed,and discussed progress of the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of consolidating them.

The meeting, which was held during a dinner banquet given by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, has reviewed the implementation of the agreements and memos of understanding that were signed by the two countries.

The talks also discussed the efforts for realizing peace in the region and outcome of the extraordinary African Union summit which was concluded in Addis Ababa Sunday noon.