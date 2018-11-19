18 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday met in Addis Ababa with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed,and discussed progress of the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of consolidating them.

The meeting, which was held during a dinner banquet given by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, has reviewed the implementation of the agreements and memos of understanding that were signed by the two countries.

The talks also discussed the efforts for realizing peace in the region and outcome of the extraordinary African Union summit which was concluded in Addis Ababa Sunday noon.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir - Sudan Provides Moderate Model of Islam

President of the Republic and Chairman of the higher Leadership Council of the Sudanese Islamic Movement, Field Marshal… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.