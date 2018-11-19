Ethiopia: President Al-Bashir Returns Home From Addis Ababa

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Sunday evening returned home after his participation in the extraordinary summit of the African Union which was held in Addis Ababa on Saturday and Sunday.

He was received upon return at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

In Addis Ababa, President Al-Bashir has met with a number of African leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, the Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, said that the African Union's extraordinary summit has adopted decisions pertinent to reactivating the African Union's plans and activities and enhancing its performance.

He indicated that President Al-Bashir has met on the sidelines of the summit with the Chadian President, Idris Deby, the Rwandan President and Chairperson of the African Union, Paul Kagame, and the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, and discussed issues of mutual concern

Dr. Al-Dirdiri indicated that he met on the sidelines of the African Union summit with a number of African Foreign Ministers, adding that he has held talks with the Foreign Minister of Cameroon, the head of the high-level African Union Panel, Thabo Mbeki, and participated in meeting of the quartet committee of Libya neighboring countries and the extraordinary meeting of IGAD on South Sudan at the ministerial level.