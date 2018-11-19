Zimbabwe/Liberia: Liberia Beat Zimbabwe 1-0

Monrovia — LIBERIA have beaten Zimbabwe 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group G encounter played at Samuel Kenyon Doe Sports Complex, Monrovia, Liberia on Sunday.

A solitary strike by William Jebor in the 72nd minute is all the Liberians needed to move to the second spot of Group G log standing following some defensive mix-up between Teenage Hadebe and goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda.

This followed a 1-1 draw between Congo Brazzaville and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a central African derby played in Brazzaville.

Despite narrowly losing to Liberia, Zimbabwe continues to lead Group G with 8 points while the Lone Stars of Liberia are now second with seven points from five matches played.

DRC are now third with six points while Congo Brazzaville anchor the log with five points from the same number of games played.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe could have wrapped the match when Tino Kadawere fumbled a sitter in a face-to-face situation with Liberia goalkeeper before rifling off target in the 12-yard box.

Sunday's results have thrown Group G open with Congo expected to play Zimbabwe in Harare while Liberia travels to DRC for what appears a tough assignment in the central African jungle.