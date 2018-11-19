South Africa: CT Blitz Keen to Continue Their Winning Formula

Cape Town — The Cape Town Blitz made the perfect start to the Mzansi Super League by picking up consecutive victories on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

The Blitz saw off the Tshwane Spartans by 49-runs at Newlands before a blistering Asif Ali innings of 80 off 33, saw them see off Durban Heat by 3 wickets at Kingsmead.

The Cape side currently tops the Mzansi Super League log.

"We spoke before the match about momentum in this competition and every team will be trying to get that as quickly as possible. Getting two wins from two matches gives us the opportunity to get that momentum early in the competition," head coach Ashwell Prince said.

"Asif Ali had one day's preparation in the nets and the way he was striking the ball and some of the targets he set himself in practice - he set himself some massive targets to achieve - I sort of knew he has the ability to hit the ball a long way. We were a long way behind and he played an unbelievable innings," he added.

Prince also had special praise for Anrich Nortje and Malusi Siboto, the latter's contributions going virtually unnoticed.

"Anrich (Nortje) was sensational today. We knew in the draft what we were looking for - we wanted someone with pace and that makes him a wicket-taking threat. When you have that pace and the batsmen get any sort of bat on it, it's going to fly to the boundary but there are a lot more positives than negatives.

"I am absolutely happy for Malusi (Siboto). He has been outstanding in both matches. He is an experienced player who can hit the seam and can change up his pace. When you watch him train and he goes off on his own to work on specific skills, you can just see that he is a thorough professional trying to be the best he can be," Prince added.

The Cape Town Blitz' squad will now be bolstered by captain Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock and Andile Phehlukwayo joining the squad after returning home from national duty.

"There are going to be some tough selection decisions to be made but it is also exciting to have the Proteas, who are unbelievable cricketers in this format," he stated.

Despite the unbeaten start to the competition, Prince still feels there are areas that need to be improved.

"It's tough to be overly critical after two good wins but we have a couple of days before the next game where myself, Faiek Davids and Paul Adams will be looking to see which areas we might need to improve," he said.

Cape Town Blitz hosts the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Newlands in their third Mzansi Super League match on November 21.

Tickets for the match are available at Ticketpro or at the Newlands Ticket Office.

