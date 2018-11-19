Somalia Records Rise in GDP, PM Khaire Says As Private Public Sector Meet Opens

Stakeholders from the private and public sector on Sunday converged in the Somali capital Mogadishu for the first economy wide public private dialogue (PPD) meeting

The two day meeting organised by the Ministry of commerce and the Somali Chamber of Commerce was opened Somali Prime Minister Hassan Khaire.

Adrressing the stokeholders Khaire said Somalia's gross domestic product expanded from 2.5 percent in 2017 largely because of the efforts of the government and private companies.

"I thank Somali business community who took part in the efforts to resolve the challenges which the country is facing" Khaire said.

The Economy-Wide Public Private Dialogue (PPD) is taking place in Mogadishu today and tomorrow.

The PPD will convene government and business leaders to modernise the Somali economy. Online company registration, energy reform, women in business, financial sector competitiveness, and foreign investments are among the topics to be discussed.

Somalia's growing economy is largely a result of its enterprising population and its private sector that has managed to wane the challenges of a post civil war country.

The PPD meeting is aimed at assessing the challenges by the public and private sector and bringing the two closer in cooperation.