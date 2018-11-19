18 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa/Nigeria: Man Shot Dead, Two Others Wounded in Bar Fight During SA-Nigeria Soccer Match

A man and his two friends were watching Bafana Bafana square off against Nigeria in the Afcon qualifier match when they were were shot at by another man, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

Ayanda Jamta, 24, and his friends had started arguing while watching the game at a tavern, in Walmer, Port Elizabeth around 16:50 on Saturday, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

According to Sport24, the two teams were at one goal each and three minutes of extra time was added to the game at that stage.

Naidu said that a man who was not part of the friend group started shooting at the trio inside the bar.

It was not clear why the man started firing at them.

Jamta was hit in the left side of the back and died at the scene, while his 27-year-old friend was hit in the shoulder and the other friend was shot several times.

The shooter then ran away.

Police in the area spotted a man acting suspiciously in the area and found a revolver after stopping him.

The revolver was reported stolen during a housebreaking earlier this month.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday to face a murder charge and two of attempted murder.

Source: News24

