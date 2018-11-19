Kenya: Mwendwa Already 'Planning' for Harambee Stars Afcon Comeback

Wins over Ghana and Ethiopia in their last two qualification fixtures have pushed Harambee Stars to the brink of qualification to the biennial continental football showpiece.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa says plans are already underway to adequately prepare Harambee Stars return to the Africa Cup of Nations next year in Cameroon after a 15-year absence.

Wins over Ghana and Ethiopia in their last two qualification fixtures have pushed Harambee Stars to the brink of qualification to the biennial continental football showpiece.

Indeed, Kenya could even qualify for the tournament with a match to spare against Ghana away if, as expected, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) disqualifies the already suspended Sierra Leone.

"All indications are that we will be heading to Cameroon. Ideally, we would want to play Sierra Leone, win and qualify. Now that we are here, we wait for official communication from Caf, and will be monitoring the situation keenly just in case someone wants to take advantage of the situation," said Mwendwa.

"This doesn't stop us from planning, we want to prepare a good team so that we don't go there to just play, but plan and win matches," he was quick to add.

There have been reports that Kenya under the tutelage of French coach Sebastian Migne will set up a training camp in France to prepare for the tournament.

Even after Ghana hit Ethiopia 2-0 on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Kenya is still perched on top of Group F with 7 points, one ahead of the Black Stars. Ethiopia are still on 4 points while Sierra Leone have just 3 points from two matches

Uganda, Nigeria, Morroco, Mauritania, Algeria, Guinea and Ivory Coast all sealed their places in the tournament after round five fixtures played at the weekend.

Following the round 5 matches played at the weekend, Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco, Algeria and Guinea are among the countries who have already secured qualification.

These nations now join hosts Cameroon, Madagascar, Senegal, Tunisia and Egypt who booked their places in the previous round.