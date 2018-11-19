Uganda: Government Introduces Paramedic Care

Kampala — Government together with Malteser International, a Germany non-governmental organisation, has started the national paramedic system with a draft policy already in place.

The regulatory policy for the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), according to Dr John Nambohe Waniaye, a Ministry of Health commissioner for health services, establishes a regionally coordinated emergency medical services out of hospital emergency care services, including medical first responders.

It also caters for developing emergency care professionals and sets up the medical call and dispatch centres at each regional level.

It will also create inter-facility referral system and functional emergency departments.

"Not only having vehicles, we will have a fully functioning system, the policy is at the second highest level and the health minister has demanded for it," Dr Waniaye said at Rubaga hospital during the pass out of 16 paramedics, last week.

According to Malteser International, injuries and deaths resulting from road traffic accidents are a growing concern in Uganda and it has committed Euros220,000 (Shs938m) and another Euros 1.6m (Shs6.8 billion) over the coming three years.

Dr Alfred Kinzelbach, Malteser's regional health adviser, said there is virtually no EMS in Uganda due to lack of trained emergency health practitioners and a poor ambulance system.

"Few lives are saved and avoidable disabilities arise. Currently, road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death in Uganda," he said.

He added: "Malteser International is committed to improving ambulance services in Uganda while making emergency health care easily accessible for the local population."

The president of the Association of Ambulance Professionals in Uganda, Mr Tom Kyobe, said through advocacy, educational programmes, training and research, AAPU is working with nurses, ambulance drivers, public riders, airport attendants, among others, to ensure a strong paramedical system.