19 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KNEC Prepares to Release KCPE Exam Results Monday

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations results could be released on Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who hinted on the possible release on Sunday will be in Mombasa and is expected to meet Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) officials before the release.

Based on a similar exercise last year, the results could be released from Mombasa once the President is formally briefed.

The Head of State has urged those who sat the exams to be satisfied with whatever grade they rightfully scored, adding that the government will ensure they all proceed to secondary school.

