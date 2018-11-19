South Africa: Mabuza, Back From Sick Leave, Campaigns for ANC in Mpumalanga

Deputy President David Mabuza has emerged in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, after he went Russia for a routine medical trip after taking sick leave last month.

Mabuza, who is also the ANC's deputy president, is taking part in the party's door to door campaign in the province ahead of the 2019 elections.

Mabuza is currently on a walkabout in Polar Park as he engages with residents in the area.

Mabuza told News24 that he is aware that residents have water issues.

Mabuza is accompanied by Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtseni and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. They will hold a community hall meeting with residents at Phosa community hall on Sunday afternoon as part of the party's Thuma Mina campaign.

Mabuza was previously the premier of the province before he was appointed deputy president in March this year.

Sick leave

The deputy president has not been seen in public since it was reported by the Sunday Times that taking sick leave did not mean that he was necessarily ill.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on October 25, it was stipulated that Mabuza would take "a few days' sick leave".

"The deputy president has requested the president to grant him leave for a few days to rest and he will be back at work to continue with his programme soon enough," Ngwenya said at the time.

He was expected to have returned to work on November 12.

