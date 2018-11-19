Kenya: Betty Kyalo Raises Eyebrows With Flirtatious Harmonize Meet-Up Video

The former KTN news anchor riles some of her fans by gloating over her meet up with the celebrated Bongo crooner.

Former KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo has evoked the wrath of some of her Kenyans online fans after posting a picture of herself together with Tanzanian singer Harmonize.

As usual, Betty took to social media to brag about her meeting with the Bongo crooner.

"Chilling with @harmonize_tz really nice guy and we share the same birthday Wasiokupenda itawacosti. Coming soon to a TV near you," wrote Betty.

View this post on Instagram

Chilling with @harmonize_tz really nice guy and we share the same birthday 😉😉😉 Wasiokupenda itawacosti. ❤ Coming soon to a TV near you.

A post shared by Betty Kyallo 🇰🇪 (@bettymuteikyallo) on Nov 16, 2018 at 10:07pm PST

However, what seems to have riled her fans is how she seemingly flirts with the Kwangwaru hit maker in the video posted on Instagram.

In the short video she leans back on the singer's chest while Harmonize lays his hand around her neck from behind.

In another post she teases her fans asking them if she should follow him to Tanzania.

GETTING MARRIED

"Kweli mtapenda Twende Dar ama tusiende? @harmonize_tz,"

Meanwhile, Harmonize's Italian girlfriend, Sarah Michelotti, is rumoured to be pregnant with his child.

The couple have been dating for almost a two years now and are said to be planning to get married soon.