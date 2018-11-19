Uganda: Bryan White Invites Kampala's 'Hardcore Criminals' to His Home

City socialite Brian Kirumira aka Bryan White has another dream: to turn Uganda's criminals into gainfully employed individuals.

This involves registering them for income-generating projects, instead of his usual tactics of splashing out cash.

Having been reportedly conned out of more than Shs 600m by different groups, the controversial boss of Bryan White Foundation is now changing strategy and identifies youths' needs before buying them actual tools of trade rather than giving them cash.

He had organized perceived hardcore criminals into groups, then got their confessions on camera as they also outlined what businesses would help them quit a life of crime.

At least 20 alleged criminal groups turned up at White's Munyonyo home, and included commercial sex workers, robbers, drug users, Jonathan Jemba, who is the self-confessed ringleader of mobile phone snatchers and Sharif Kasujja who said he heads the burglars.

He had asked his unusual guests to return and pick their tools of trade after a week, which did not go down well and pandemonium broke out. The criminals lost it when they realized they were not walking away with millions from White's swanky home, even as he organised a modest transport refund for them.

The security detail could not rein in the errant gangs as they seemed to run amok in the compound, sending journalists scampering for safety until White himself stepped out with a stick and physically evicted the 'guests' from his property.

One can only hope the 'guests' don't come back later to try and forcefully get those millions. At the function, he also gave Ntinda Cab Drivers Association 11 cars for their trade.

alfredodcho@gmail.com