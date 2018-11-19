Malawi: Tn Stars Pulls a Shocker Over Eagles, Win 2-0 - Malawi Tnm Super League

Kasungu based TN Stars Sunday justified their quest to remain in the top flight league existence after they pulled a shocker with a 2-0 win over Blue Eagles in the TNM Super league match played at Nankhaka ground in Area 30, Lilongwe.

TN Stars scored in each half through Stein Davie and second substitute, Trouble Banda to avenge their 1-4 home defeat their suffered at the hands of the Eagles in the first round tussle.

The win saw the Kasungu boys moved to position 12 with 34 points from 28 games while Blue Eagles still remains 10th with 34 points but their dismissal performance since they won the Airtel Top 8 cup in July, 2018 continues.

Playing at home, the Area 30 outfit played second fiddle to the visitors and fans watched one of the best displays by the new kids on the block, TN Stars with their marksman, Stein Davies in constant command.

Without their head coach, Meke Mwase who was away in Botswana with Under 23 National side, TN Stars played as if they were played at home in Kasungu and Eagles lost control in their midfield where they missed the services of their captain Mecium Mhone and Gregory Nachipo who was part of the Under 23 squad.

TN Stars have joined Civil Sporting, Be Forward Wanderers, Tigers, Kamuzu Barracks and Nyasa Big Bullets in collecting maximum points at Nankhaka this season.

Eight minutes into the game, Blue Eagle's left back, Mike Nyondo's free kick was tapped over the bar by TN Stars keeper, Clifford Jeccup.

A minute later, TN Stars went o lead when Davies nodded home a continental throw in by Chisomo Chipembere.

TN Stars striker, Tizgobele Kumwenda missed a glorious chance in the 17th minute when Davies had put him through with Eagles keeper and captain, John Soko at his mercy.

Eagles survived on slot two minutes later, when defending midfielder, Jacob Robert cleared on the line, TN Stars midfielder, Ian Chinyama's header from a corner kick delivered by Kumwenda.

Sensing danger with prolonged pressure, Eagles Head Coach, Derkleck Msakakuona made an early substitution when he pulled out striker Chisomo Chilasa for Kingsley Kuwali in the 28th minute, a move which later proved ineffective.

Eagles, Dennis Nandolo blasted the ball over the bar from close range after sloppy defending by Silla Jumo which saw attacking midfielder, Stuart Mbungue intercepting the ball and set him free.

With four minutes to break. Davies managed eluded Eagles custodian Soko in the box after being put through by Chimpololo but his effort went over the bar.

TN stars were enjoying every moment of the first half as the two teams were into recess with a narrow lead.

The second half saw Blue Eagles approaching the game differently and tried to mount some pressure through Maxwell Salambula and Mbungue but TN Stars "big boys" Chinyama at the heart of the TN starts defensive formation was a delight to watch.

TN Stars made their first substitution of the game in the 67th minute when they rested Kumwenda for Banda.

Banda only stayed for two minutes into the game when he planted home the second goal for his team when Eagles keeper, Soko had fumbled Davies attempt on goal.

Eagles made a double substitution in the 79th minute when they pulled lout Steve Chagoma and first half substitute Kuwali for Brian Msumaliza and Pachalo Kumilonde respectively the move which was viewed as too late to change things.

TN Stars introduced Hope Samu for Chimpololo a move which solidified their attacking pattern in search for a third goal in the 83rd minute.

Tonic Viyuyi, TN Stars midfielder, was named man of the match.

TN Stars have a date with TNM Defending Champions, Wanderers and Master Security to finish the season with hoping to remain.

"Am very impressed with the way TN Stars have played today. If they had maintained the same play they could have been in the Top 8 of the league," an Area 49 soccer fan Sylvester Nyoni observed.

He said the team need to aim high in order to finish on the high in the remaining games.