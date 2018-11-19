Malawi: Magical Moment for Ndirande As Nankhumwa Launches Construction of Zambia-Majiga Tarmac Road

Multitudes of residents of Ndirande Township in Blantyre on Sunday November 18 2018 witnessed the memorable official launch of construction of the Majiga-Zambia Road, which would start next month, December.

Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa announced the good news to the people of Ndirande when he inspected the road.

He was accompanied by Blantyre City Council officials, including CEO Dr. Alfred Chanza and Deputy Director of Engineering Services, Sekani Gondwe, Deputy Mayor, Joseph Makwinja, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for southern region and Deputy Homeland Minister, Charles Mchacha, MPs for Blantyre Malabada and Central constituencies, Aaron Sangala and Themba Mkandawire, respectively and former Blantyre Mayor and veteran politician, John Chikakwiya, among others.

"I am delighted to inform you that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has delegated me to announce that construction of the long awaited Zambia-Majiga tarmac road will commence next month, December 2018. Construction of the road, which is at the tune of MK728 million, shall take three month, which means come February next year, we shall be here again inaugurating the new road," said Nankhumwa, who is also DPP Vice President responsible for southern region.

Nankhumwa disclosed that Mota Engil will be the contractor for this road. He introduced a Mota Engil official, David Chisi, at the impromptu public rally he addressed at Chimseu in the township.

The minister told tens of ecstatic DPP supporters that when he addressed a political rally at Nyambadwe school ground, he had conveyed a message from President Mutharika that he was aware of the plight of the people of Ndirande, included the poor state of the Chimseu-Malaysia and Majiga-Zambia roads. He said the President was keen to see these roads rehabilitated to ensure easy movement of people and goods.

"There is a prevailing theory that roads make a crucial contribution to economic development and growth and bring important social benefits. Roads are of vital importance in order to make a nation grow and develop. In addition, providing access to employment, social, health and education services makes a road network crucial in fighting against poverty.

"Today, I come here to demonstrate to you and the entire nation that as DPP, we do not just end at political rhetoric but that we match our words with action," he said.

Nankhumwa said besides easing transport problems, construction of the new road will create employment for hundreds of young people and women. He also said construction of the road will boost economic activity in the area.

Mchacha urged the people of Ndirande to rally behind President Mutharika and DPP in order to experience more development projects in the area. He said anyone against President Mutharika and DPP was against social and economic progress and better livelihood for the people.

Deputy Mayor for the City of Blantyre, Joseph Makwinja paid tribute to President Mutharika for his visionary stewardship, which had seen the city of Blantyre immensely transformed. He said there were good tarmac roads in all townships today.

Group Village Headman Somanje Makata, MPs Sangala, Mkandawire and former Blantyre Mayor Chikakwiya thanked President Mutharika and his government for the construction of Majiga-Zambia Road, which they said was long overdue.

Earlier, the DPP VP held separate meetings with committee members that manage 15 boreholes in Ndirande and Ndirande Market leaders.

Nankhumwa raised concern that people were complaining that they had to buy borehole water when it was supposed to be for free. However, after listening to the members, it transpired that the money raised is used for maintenance of the bore holes and other recurring expenditures.

He pledged MK400 000 for each borehole every month to meet maintenance and other consists. He said the committees still stand to manage the boreholes.

The DPP VP reiterated to the Ndirande Market leaders that government would soon construct a modern multi-storey market to increase business space, as well as construction of a modern bus terminal in Ndirande.