Ghana: 'Read for Me' Project Launched in Accra

The Queen mother of Adabraka, Naa Korkor Aadzieoyi I has called on parents and teachers to instil in their wards the habit of reading.

She said promoting the culture of reading would enhance teaching and learning adding that, "we need to have high quality performing children who stand tall among their peers."

The Queen mother made the call at the launch of the Read for Me Project in Accra on Friday on the theme "Reading- The Foundation for Creative Writing and Key Literacy Skills Development."

Naa Korkor Aadzieoyi said for children to develop such skills, there was the need for them to be self-discipline, self-motivated and develop interest in reading emphasising that "there is the need for some mechanisms to support such interest."

"This is why as part of my contributory effort towards improving literary skills of children and the performance of schools in Adabraka, I have seen the need to initiate this Read for Me in partnership with the Ama Ata Aidoo Creative Writing Centre," she explained.

The creative writing centre, she said would serve as a library to build literary skills of the students, mentor, and coach as well as encourage them to read.

"The children will visit the centre, to improve their performance as they read books and other relevant study materials to increase their vocabulary, enhance their literary skills and build their confidence," the queen mother added.

A World Reader advocate, Mrs Ethel Sakitey, said reading stimulated the brain to function as it was a medication to the brain.

She urged parents to provide reading materials for their wards to aid in their academic work and further advised them to inspire their children as role models.

Mrs Sakitey also advised teachers to be proactive saying "your role in their education is central to their academic achievements."

The schools present at the launch included All Saints Anglican Module School, Liberty Avenue School, Islamic Education Unit, Calvary Methodist School, Amugi Avenue and Adabraka Avenue School among others.

The event also honoured current and retired teachers of schools within the Adabraka municipality for their enormous contribution to the academic well being of students.