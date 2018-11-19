Ghana: 500 Police Investigators to Upgrade Skills

More than 500 police investigators in the country are expected to be trained by the end of the year to improve crime investigations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has stated.

She said the changing trend of crimes in the country demand for a comprehensive approach to investigations.

DCOP Addo-Danquah said this during the closing ceremony of a one week training course for 22 investigators of the CID from Accra and Tema in Accra on Friday.

It was aimed at enhancing the skills of the participants in criminal investigations.

The programme which was under the auspices of the CID was sponsored by the Spanish Government. It had the theme: 'Police investigation before the commission of violent crimes'.

DCOP Addo-Danquah said the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu made an appeal to the Spanish Government when their Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Alicia Rico paid a courtesy call on him early this year to help train detectives.

The Director-General said the ability of an investigator to build a good case docket was very crucial for prosecutions at the courts.

"It is a duty to build proper dockets to help prosecute cases at the courts," she added.

She said crimes have become sophisticated and experts need to be trained with modern skills to deal with them.

DCOP Addo-Danquah said the CID had over the years collaborated with other institutions such as the Economic and Orgainsed Crime Office, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Prisons Service and the Narcotics Control Board in training to help curb crime.

She urged the participants to share the knowledge acquired with their colleagues to help them in their career.

The Director-General commended the Spanish Government for the sponsorship and call for more of such collaborations.

The Spanish Ambassador, Madam Alica Rico in her remarks commended the Ghana Police Service for its contribution in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

"Ghana is one of peaceful countries in Africa which I believe is as a result of its national police," she said.

She said the training was crucial in preventing trans-organised crimes and would also promote the cordial relationship between the two countries.

Some of the topics discussed were crime scene protection, basic crime scene investigation procedures, criminal forensic procedure, violent crime investigation and police interrogation and interviews.