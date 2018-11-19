Ghana: GIA Holds Elections

The Ghana Institute of Auctioneers (GIA), has elected a five-member executive committee to steer their activities for the next four years.

In furtherance of this, the group was undergoing a lot of reforms to enable it to meet the changing trends of auctioneering in the country.

In a "Yes" or "No" vote election conducted by Mr. Kwamina Arthur-Mensah, Electoral Officer, Calvis Okine of Noble Mart polled 43 votes to be affirmed the President. Similarly, Joseph O. Clottey of Middle Mart was affirmed the Vice President, the treasurer position went to Emmanuel Ebo Arhin of Excellent Mart who polled 43 votes, while the membership officer and Public Relations Officer positions went to William Dosoo of Dosoo Mart and Joe Ala Adjetey of AADIN Mart who garnered 40 votes and 42 votes respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Okine expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to continue with the set of reforms initiated.

He said the immediate goal of the leadership was to constitute the various committees to enable them to commence work immediately.

Mr Okine said he would work hard to enable the GIA to build affiliation with international auctioneering bodies, stressing that "already I am in touch with the Canadian Auctioneers Association, soon our members will embark on exchange programmes with their colleagues to enable them to learn modern ways of doing the business of auctioning.

"The GIA will establish an auctioneering school to train its members and also state officials about the standard practices of auctioning," Mr Okine assured.

Earlier, addressing delegates before the elections, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, George Addo said even though nomination was opened for members to file for the various positions, only five individuals filed for the positions.

He said having satisfied all the necessary conditions, the electoral committee decided that all five be put to a "Yes" or "No" vote in order to secure affirmation from the members.