Ghana: ... 100 Others Trained in Social Child Policing

Takoradi — Meanwhile about 100 personnel of the service in the Western Region have completed four days training on Social Child Policing in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

Addressing the officers, the Director of Community Policing Chief Superintendent Laurencia Wilhelmina Akorli said every potential caller to a police station including children should listen to.

She said children were critical in information gathering especially robbery cases, gang attacks and other criminal acts.

Chief Supt. Akorli said it was therefore necessary for the service to integrate child friendly policing into its operations to serve as information source in the execution of their mandate.

She explained that children make up 45 per cent of the population but suffer various abuses. She therefore tasked the police to effectively engaged the children and listen to their concern.

She said the training in the region would make the officers changed agents for their peers in promoting and building capacity in child-friendly policing.

The training was funded by the United Nations Children's Fund in collaboration with the Interior and Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministries.