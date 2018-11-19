Ghana: UEW 25th Anniversary Launched At Winneba

Winneba — The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) on Friday launched its 25th anniversary celebration at Winneba in the Central Region.

It was established following the 1987 Educational Reforms by PNDC Law 322 as a tertiary institution from the existing diploma awarding institutions, under the tutelage of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The university gained autonomy from the University of Cape Coast in 2004 following the promulgation of the University of Education Act 2004 (Act 672).

Launching the celebration, the Vice Chancellor of UEW, Reverend Professor Anthony Afful-Broni explained that, the institution had come a long way and had made lots of progress from where it started, adding , "There have been lots of achievements over these 25 years for which we ought to thank God."

He stated that "Twenty-five years of life calls for sober reflections over the past achievements as well as challenges over the period."

"It also calls for gracious celebrations for all we can accomplish together as a team if we keep pushing and striving for excellence," he said.

The university according to him, is charged with the responsibility of producing professional educators and to conduct relevant research that would help inform the direction of development of educational policies.

"The University is expected to play a leading role in Ghana's drive to produce scholars who could be fully responsive to the realities and needs of society," he said.

Prof.Broni further said that, the institution aspire to be a well-recognized teacher education institution in the sub-region and expressed management's commitment to building an all-inclusive academic community.

He said: "We are committed to ensuring that our students maintain excellence in academic work to become competent in their profession and equipped with broad and diverse general knowledge deemed essential for reflective practice."

Touching on growth of academic programmes, Prof Afful-Broni said that the faculties had increased to 11 with 54 departments and that all the faculties' run doctoral programmes in the various departments.

"We periodically review our programmes to reflect the changing needs of society" he said.

On the staff strength, the Vice Chancellor explained that, at the inception of the institution, the staff strength was 399 out of which 140 representing 41 percent were academic staff.

Currently, he said, the university had a full time staff strength of 2,037 comprising 515 academic and 1,522 support staff.

The student population according to Prof Afful-Broni had increased from 1,889 in 1992 to over 65,000.

The university, he said, had graduated a total of 170,623 professional teachers over 25 years of existence.

He expressed appreciation to all those who have contributed toward the development of the institution.