19 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 16 NDC Delegates Involved in Accident.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Sixteen delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were injured in an accident near the El-Wak Stadium in Accra on Saturday.

The victims were on their way to the party's congress at the Trade Fair Centre, La, which is about three kilometers from where the accident took place.

According to an eyewitness a driver of one of the vehicles conveying the delegates lost control of the steering wheel forcing it to veer off the road and landed into a ditch.

The eyewitness said residents rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The Station Officer of the Cantonment Police Motor Traffic and Transport Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Stephen Anyan confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday and stated that there were two vehicles involved.

According to the Station Officer, 12 of them were treated and discharged whilst four others were responding to treatment at the time of filing the story.

He said the cause of the accident was under investigations.

The NDC last Saturday held its 19th national delegates' congress at the centre to elect their new executive members.

Ghana

