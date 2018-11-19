19 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: NLC, NANS Protest in Abuja

By Azeezat Adedigba

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), have embarked on a protest in Abuja, to demand increased funding for education.

The protest was titled "Save education rally".

Speaking with journalists, the NANS president, Danielson Akpan, said the the dwindling allocation of funding to the sector is saddening.

"The funding keeps dropping every year," Mr Akpan said.

Similarly, the head of International Relations department at the NLC said much attention is not given to the education sector.

According to him, the major reason for the ongoing ASUU strike is poor funding of the sector.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities embarked on strike on November 4 over issues including unpaid allowances, poor funding for the sector and non-implementation of the 2009 agreement with the federal government among others.

