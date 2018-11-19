Tanzania: Tobacco Farmers Assured of Timely Delivery of Fertiliser

PETROBENA East Africa Limited, a local main dealer in and supplier of Yara fertiliser and farm inputs, has promised tobacco farmers in Tabora Region timely delivery of fertiliser to increase crop production.

The company, which of recent won praise from farmers in the Lake Zone, has assured farmers of great support so that they could achieve their goal of uplifting their lives through tobacco farming.

Speaking at a Milambo Cooperative Union meeting, the firm's managing director, Mr Peter Kumalilwa, said his company was committed to ensuring that the fifth phase government objective of bringing about agricultural revolution was achieved.

"Petrobena is a Tanzanian company committed to supporting the fifth phase's government in its agricultural revolution agenda. We have proactively supplied the fertiliser to farmers ahead of the season and at a time they are yet to get their loans," he said.

The Tabora Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), officiated at the meeting on behalf of the regional commissioner (RC), Mr Aggrey Mwanri.

The meeting was attended by 250 members from primary cooperatives forming Milambo Cooperative, which is sponsored by Petrobena.

Others, who attended the meeting, included the Registrar of cooperatives, the managing director of the Tanzania Tobacco Board (TTB) and representatives from commercial banks and tobacco buyers.

Mr Kumalilwa pointed out further that the company had made great effort to supply the fertiliser ahead of the season to ensure farmers got the best out of their farming activities and met market demand.

"Supply of farm inputs has continued notwithstanding challenges facing farmers, including delays in the authorisation of loans from banks," he noted.

Mr Kumalilwa stressed that the government objective of becoming an industrial and middle-income economy by 2025 would be achieved with great strides in the agricultural sector.

Earlier, the chairman of Tanzanian Tobacco cooperatives, Mr Emmanuel Cherehani, commended Petrobena for providing farmers with inputs ahead of the season, saying it would boost crop yield.