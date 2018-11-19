Rwanda Bristles Over Lindiwe Sisulu's Apparent Support for Dissidents

analysis

Rwanda is furious with Lindiwe Sisulu for apparently backing negotiations between Kigali and Rwandan dissidents. Paul Kagame's government has retorted that it won't negotiate with 'subversives' led by a 'convicted criminal'.

The Rwandan government is incensed with International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for apparently endorsing attempts by dissident Rwandan expatriates in South Africa to negotiate with the Rwandan government.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame officially regards the dissidents as terrorists who must be dealt with legally and militarily rather than political opponents who deserve to be negotiated with.

Sisulu disclosed at a press conference last week that she had recently met the Rwandan émigrés under the leadership of Kagame's former defence force chief General Faustin Nyamwasa Kayumba.

Three assassination attempts have been launched against Kayumba since he fled to South Africa in 2010. Kagame's government is widely believed to have been behind the attempts. After the last known attempt in 2014, Pretoria expelled three Rwandan diplomats from the Rwandan High Commission in Pretoria as well as a suspected Burundian diplomatic accomplice.

Kigali retaliated by expelling six South African diplomats from...