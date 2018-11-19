South Africa: Kolisi Escapes With Slap On the Wrist From World Rugby

Cape Town — Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has received a citing commissioner warning from World Rugby after striking a Scotland player with his head in last Saturday's Test in Edinburgh.

Kolisi made headlines after South Africa's 26-20 win when footage surfaced of an apparent headbutt on Scotland centre Peter Horne.

At the half-hour mark, Kolisi, while held on the ground by Horne, used the back of his head to strike his opponent.

World Rugby announced on Monday that Kolisi's action did not warrant a red card.

A statement released by the rugby governing body reads as follows:

"Siya Kolisi (South Africa) has received a Citing Commissioner Warning from Citing Commissioner David Pelton (USA) for striking with the head (Law 9.12) during the 31st minute of the Scotland versus South Africa November test at Murrayfield on 17 November.

"Having reviewed the video angles, the Citing Commissioner determined that there were mitigating factors which meant that the action did not meet the red card threshold, including the player being illegally prevented from re-joining the play by Scotland's Peter Horne and the moderate force of the strike to the side of the head. The match officials did not see the incident at the time on the field of play.

"Under World Rugby Regulation 17, a Citing Commissioner Warning is issued for offences falling just short of a RC and, or similarly to cards, will form part of the player's disciplinary record."

Kolisi is therefore free to lead the Springboks against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

