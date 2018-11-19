Kenya: Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed Releases Primary Education Results

Photo: Evans Habil/Daily Nation

Family looking at the published KCPE examination results (file photo).

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is announcing the results of the primary school national examinations in Mombasa.

The announcement is being made at The Star of the Sea Primary School.

EARLY RELEASE

The results have come early, as indicated by an announcement by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday.

The president earlier said that all the candidates who took the tests will be called to secondary school.

He also promised that those who do the Form Four examinations will get slots in technical training institutes and universities.