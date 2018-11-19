Burkina Faso/Angola: Football - Angola Beat Burkina Faso

Luanda — Angola's senior males National Football Team last Sunday, in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, beat Burkina Faso by 2-1, in a Group I fifth round encounter qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN2019).

The Angolan squad's skipper, Mateus Galiano, scored the national team's two goals at 45 and 56 minutes, while Dayo scored for Burkina Faso at 68 minutes of the game.

With this result, Angola have nine points, two more than Burkina Faso.

Angola will decide the pass to CAN2019 in the next and last game of the group when they will face Botswana in March 2019.

The last position of the group is occupied by Botswana with one point.