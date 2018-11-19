Kenya: KGU Enter Partnership With KDF to Promote Golf in the Military

Cadet officers can now dream of becoming international golf players after the Kenya Golf Union in conjunction with Kenya Defence Forces Golf Association launched a mini golf course at Kenya Military Academy Lanet in Nakuru last Friday.

The Commandant of Kenya Military Academy and patron of KDF Golf Club, Major General George Owinow said the course was started to train the cadets on basic golf tips.

"Cadets are junior military leaders in their own right and we want them to learn about the basics of the game and later mentor young and upcoming golfers whose parents are military officers," said Maj Gen Owinow.

Owinow said the children in the surrounding schools will also be incorporated in the program in a bid to spread the game to other youngsters.

The nine-hole par three course is the third in the military after Kenya Air Force and Thika Barracks.

Owinow advised cadets to take golf seriously as it could catapult them to international glory.

"Unlike football and other sports, golf is a unique sport since you can play it past the peak of your career, that's why I strongly advise you take it seriously," said Owinow.

The KGU chairman Lucas Marang'a donated 10 starting marts, 280 balls and 12 new golf rule books among other playing items.

More than 20 children residing in the Military Academy and surrounding Barracks such as 81 Tank and third Kenya rifles were taken through the basics of playing golf.

Marang'a said that the union was ready to train a military officer at the Academy on basic golf rules and regulations.

"Our motto as a union is to transform golf in the country and we are ready to partner with the KDF to train one officer who will spearhead the campaign to popularise the game in the Academy," said Marang'a.

The junior golf representative in Nakuru region, Stephen Kihumba, said that the union had launched a campaign to popularise the game amongst the youngsters through the KGU junior golf foundation.

"Our focus is the grassroots and we want golf to become popular not only amongst the children whose parents are golf players but also other children who have interest but cannot access the playing field," said Kihumba.

In a bid to attract more children in the area, KGU will waive the Sh1,000 registration fees for children interested in learning the sport.

"The children will only need a birth certificate and two passport size photographs and we shall register them to start playing golf," said Kihumba.