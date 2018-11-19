19 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Month Long Army Recruitment Kicks Off, Targets 3,000 Candidates

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Kenya Defence Forces are targeting 3,000 recruits across the country during the National joint recruitment exercise launched Monday.

Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Robert Kibochi says 16 teams will lead the one-month long exercise.

Among those targeted are ex-KDF servicemen discharged honourably aged between 30 and 35 years and National Youth Service officer's aged between 35 and 45 years.

He has cautioned prospects Kenyans from engaging in malpractice during the exercise set to be oversighted by the military intelligence, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), National Intelligence Service and Transparency International saying the exercise will adhere strictly to regulations as stipulated in the law.

During early this year's recruitment, 17 people were arrested for engaging malpractice with victims losing Sh4.2 million.

Addressing journalists while he launched the recruitment drive, Lieutenant General Kibochi has also revealed that 5 soldiers of the 11 who were implicated were dismissed from the force.

