South Africa: Bulls Shortlist 3 for Super Rugby Coaching Job

Pretoria — The Bulls have reached a decision on a short list of three candidates for the the position of 2019 Super Rugby head coach.

"This follows weeks of consultation led by a recommendation panel that acted in an advisory role to the board. The board was ultimately responsible for narrowing down the short list after a thorough and well researched process, and will also be responsible for the final appointment," the Bulls said in a statement on Monday.

The short list comprises of (arranged alphabetically):

- Head coach of the Southern Kings, DEON DAVIDS

- 2018 Super Rugby Forwards coach and Currie Cup head coach, POTE HUMAN

- Former Bulls Captain and Springbok lock, VICTOR MATFIELD

The final round of interviews will be held in the next few weeks, with details regarding the appointment being made shortly thereafter.

The Bulls added that they would be making no further comment.

Source: Sport24