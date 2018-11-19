19 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hijab Controversy: University of Ibadan School Closed Indefinitely

By Adejumo Kabir

The management of University of Ibadan International School has shut the school till further notice, following the hijab controversy rocking the school.

The school had said that status quo be maintained and therefore, banned the use of hijab by female Muslim students in the school.

The closure of the school was announced through a notice placed at the school entrance on Monday.

The notice, which was signed by the management of the school, urged that the general public take note.

"Notice. The International School, University of Ibadan has been closed down until further notice. Please, take note," the short piece read.

This hijab controversy at the school has been condemned by some Islamic groups.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) said ongoing controversy rocking the school is condemnable and that the leadership of the school should be held responsible because "apart from other freedoms guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Rights document, would allow such development to happen in the school."

Also, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) said "the poor handling" of the hijab crisis led to the present situation.

