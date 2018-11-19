Ghana: Ex President Mahama Accuses Govt of Corruption

Former President John Dramani Mahama has scored his successor, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a grade F (Fail) in the corruption test.

His assessment is based on what he identified as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) government's reluctance to pursue its own despite the "swirling stench of corruption around their administration."

Touting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as having a better record in terms of regime accountability in the fight against corruption, he said "It does not take bravery to prosecute one's political opponents. The true test in the fight against corruption is holding your own accountable when they go wrong. So far, the President has failed this test."

The former President who is seeking the mandate of his party to lead it to reclaim power that was lost in the 2016 election, was speaking at the party's 9th National delegates Congress held at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra over the weekend.

The event on the theme "Together we win 2020," had more than 9,000 delegates in attendance to select the new national leaders.

Former President Mahama expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo over the constant clearing of his appointees accused of corruption and accused him of peddling falsehood at the recent African Investment Forum, that all allegations of corruption against his administration had been investigated and cleared by independent investigative bodies.

Reacting to a recent comment by President Akufo-Addo, that he (President) did not respond to criticisms by presidential aspirants, Mr Mahama reminded Mr President that aspirants were also citizens and not spectators as he (President) urged Ghanaians to be at his investiture.

"And we only amplify the voices of our fellow citizens. Mr President can choose not to listen or respond to us, but eventually the citizens of Ghana would demand that response and exact a verdict on the issues we have been raising," he said.

He lamented the hardship that had been bestowed on Ghanaians by the government including "high taxes, high port charges, high fuel prices, high transport fares, high commodity and food prices, high rent, high Cedi- Dollar exchange rate, high national debt, high levels of insecurity and many others."

In respect of this, he charged the NDC members to "put our best foot forward to rescue Ghana from the abysmal performance of Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party," promising to support whoever the party chose as flag bearer.

"Unity is crucial, and I believe with unity, respect for one another, mutual trust, focus, dedication and determination, we shall exert ourselves and work hard to recapture power for the development of Ghana and change the current narrative of majority of Ghanaians living in hardship to that of a shared prosperity for all," he stated.