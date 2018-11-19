Namibia: Premature Babies Need Care - Haufiku

Premature births remain one of the top causes of deaths for children under five years worldwide and also in Namibia, health minister Bernard Haufiku says.

Haufiku made these remarks at the 2018 commemoration of world prematurity day at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital on Friday.

He said an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm every year, and according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, one million premature babies die every year.

Haufiku explained that the babies die from complications which require good healthcare, adequate health staff, trained health workers, particular medications, and extra care from their families.

"About 50% of the deaths of children under five in Namibia are due to prematurity," the minister stated, adding that many preterm babies who survive develop challenging disabilities such as intellectual disabilities, blindness, deafness and behavioural problems.

The minister said he wants the community, the government and other stakeholders to work in partnership and to focus on preventing premature births by improving health awareness, good antenatal care, and by making hospital/health centre deliveries accessible to all women of childbearing age and their partners.

"They also need to pool support and resources towards providing optimal care for premature babies so that they do not die, but survive and grow into healthy, productive citizens," Haufiku noted.

In a statement presented on his behalf, Oshana governor Clemens Kashuupulwa said this year, the neonatal unit of the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital had 786 cases of premature births. Of this figure, 173 babies had a low birth weight, and 29 had died.

"This is an indication that the situation is serious," Kashuupulwa said, adding that the loss of lives is a result of many factors, such as a shortage of essential equipment.

The demographic health survey of 2013 indicated that the overall neonatal mortality rate in Namibia is 20 per 1 000 live births, while for the Oshana region, the rate is 13 per 1 000 live births.

United Nations Children's Fund country representative Rachel Odede said in a statement delivered on her behalf that world prematurity day had been commemorated globally on 17 November since 2011 to raise awareness of the unique and delicate needs of babies who have not spent the full nine-month term in the mother's womb.

The Oshakati Intermediate Hospital started hosting the commemoration last year, and this year commemorated the day under the theme 'Support premature babies to grow and develop well'.

- Nampa