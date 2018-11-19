Angola: Sports Minister Highlights Posture of National Football Team

Luanda — The minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento, has highlighted the posture of the country's senior males National Football Team, who last Sunday beat Burkina Faso 2-1, in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, in a Group I fifth round encounter qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN2019).

Speaking to Radio-5 sports radio, the minister said the national squad and the technical team have been able to respond to the expectations of the nation, having highlighted the fact that the country still has chances to get the pass to the 2019 Africa cup of Nations (CAN).

Angola's goals were scored by skipper Mateus Galiano.

"Each game is a finakl and we're managing to go through", said the minister having in perspective the next game of the "Palancas Negras" (Sable Antelopes).

Angola will decide the pass to CAN2019 in the next and last game of the group when they will face Botswana in March 2019.

The Angolan squad have nine points, two more than Burkina Faso, while the last position of the group is occupied by Botswana with one point.