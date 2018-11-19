Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Lift Premiership Trophy With Ngezi Defeat, As CAPS Humiliated

Champions FC Platinum put the icing on their 2018 championship glory when they beat season rivals Ngezi Platinum 1-0 on an afternoon they finally laid their hands on the premiership championship trophy at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Striker Gift Mbweti ensured the home side received their trophy in style after scoring the only goal of the match at the stroke of half-time when he nodded home a corner kick from midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira prompting a carnival party in the stands.

The second half saw little action from either side and the game ended 1-0 in favour of the champions who were officially been crowned the 2018 champions.

"It has not been easy for us during this campaign but we pulled off," FC Platinum coach said after the game.

"This achievement means a lot to us as a team. We have worked hard throughout this journey; it brings great joy to see your team doing so well like this. I am proud of my team and the whole FC Platinum family.

"I am delighted to be achieving this as a coach and also raising these youngsters to greater heights but above all, I want to thank the Almighty for leading us through this journey.

"Our overall performance has been good though we need to improve going to our next challenge. We just need to remain focused and keep on working hard."

Though Ngezi Platinum looked determined to spoil FC Platinum's party, goalkeeper and skipper Petros Mhari was impressive all afternoon after pulling off some top class saves either side of the half.

FC Platinum will now turn their attention to the CAF Champions League where they appear to have an easy preliminary round away match to Malagasy representatives CNaPS on November 27.

Meanwhile, in another match played on Saturday, CAPS United succumbed to a humiliating 4-1 defeat to already relegated Bulawayo City at Barbourfields.

Lucky Nyathi grabbed a brace while Divine Mhindirira and Sipho Ndlovu weighed in with a single goal each to propel City to a massive victory over the former champions who got their face saver through teenage striker Kelvin Ndebele.

The other two matches pitting Herentals against Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium and Harare City versus ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium ended in goalless draws.

Results and fixtures

Saturday: FC Platinum 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Herentals 0-0 Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City 4-1 CAPS United, Harare City 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro), Triangle United v Nichrut (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Shabanie Mine (NSS), Chapungu v Yadah FC (Ascot).