Tanzania: Kudos UDSM for Plan to Extend Higher Education

UNIVERSITY of Dar es Salaam (UDSM)' s plan to extend the provision of higher education into upcountry regions is commendable. In fact, we can say that the plan is long overdue.

Extending UDSM programmes into upcountry regions has a competitive edge in terms of provision and access to higher education.

It will not only mak e more students access university programmes from their campuses of choice, but also enable lecturers to attend to students without having to travel to the main university campus or to Dar es Salaam University College of Education (Duce) or Mk wawa University College of Education (Muce).

This is not mentioning a reduction in higher education costs. For instance, a student or lecturer based in the Lak e Z one, who will be able to enrol in UDSM programmes or provide lectures without having to travel to Dar es Salaam main campus will save a lot of money and use it on other needs.

This, however, is different from the one, who is compelled to travel to UDSM main campus for the same programmes at the Lake Z one campus.

So, investing adeq uately in education in practical terms means fighting against ignorance, one of the four enemies of development - others being poverty, disease and corruption and the fifth government makes notable efforts to ensure all Tanzanians have eq ual access to better education and this is only possible if our schools, colleges and universities provide better education and produce competent graduates.

This is possible if higher education can be accessible even from upcountry regions. If we want to k eep abreast of current regional and global developments we have to invest adeq uately in education and in this context, higher education.

This is what will mak e Tanzania an enlightened nation, able to compete with other nations in science, technology, innovation and in other disciplines.

This state of affairs will also match our development agenda of mak - ing Tanzania an industrial and middle-income nation by 2025 and possibly an upper middle-income economy thereafter.

We say this because many universities worldwide have extended education programmes into various parts of their countries so that interested students can access higher education from their campuses of choice without having to go to the main university campus.

This goes hand in hand with producing more competent lecturers in various disciplines.

Not only this, our higher education programmes should also focus on student-oriented study programmes rather than lecturer-oriented ones.

Speak ing at UDSM's 4 8th graduation ceremony, Vice Chancellor, Prof William Anangisye, said the higher education facility had planned to ensure Tanzanians across the country accessed higher education.

In the 2018/19 academic year, applicants at UDSM increased by 63 per cent as it received 68,907 applications compared to 43 ,4 7 8 applications in the 2017/ 18 academic year.

This shows an upward trend in higher education enrolment. So, the more Tanzania makes higher education accessible the more people will go for various courses and this is good not only for individual people, but also for the betterment of our nation.